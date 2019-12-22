Asbury Woods hosts Winter Wonderland

At Asbury Woods tonight, folks got the chance to experience the magic of the holiday season. We are talking about the Winter Wonderland.

The boardwalk, quarter mile path features sights of winter in the woods along with a synchronized light show featuring holiday music. Folks also get the chance to visit the nature centers’ discovery zone. Of course, the holiday tradition of a model train display was there as well.

“It’s a great way to go outside and get into nature a little and have some hot chocolate and looking at holiday lights.” said Carissa Snarski, Director of Developing and Marketing at Asbury Woods.

Proceeds at the event go towards Asbury Woods, which will enable them to continue to provide members of the community experiences that inspire a great sense of environmental awareness