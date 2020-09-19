Asbury Woods kicks off annual Hive to Honey Festival

Asbury Woods kicked off it’s annual Hive to Honey Festival on Saturday September 19th.

This is a celebration of honey bees and pollinators and the important roles that they play in our food source and the world.

Over the two day event, people go through several stations where they learn about bees.

There are also bee keepers there to show people how to get the honey out of the hives. Bee keepers also showed people how to use the honey for cooking.

“This is not as many people as we would normally have. Most years we would be doing things inside and some outside, but we are so lucky we have a beautiful weekend. We are doing everything outside,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

The Hive to Honey Festival will run through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.