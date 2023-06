Starting this month until the end of July, you will not hear the typical nature sounds at Asbury Woods. Instead, it’ll be Asbury’s annual Music in the Woods concert series.

Dozens of people came to enjoy the music to have a relaxing summer evening. The free concerts just started on Monday and will continue every Monday through July 31.

Everybody is welcome to enjoy the different genres of music — from folk, bluegrass and much more. The concerts will be right outside their nature center.