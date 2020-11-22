Asbury Woods launches interactive hike with information points about the wildlife

Asbury Woods is launching a hike with information points throughout the property about the wildlife.

Throughout the East Side of Asbury Woods there are nine hidden QR codes along the main trails.

Using your phone, hikers can scan the codes with clues to solve a puzzle.

The education and programs coordinator said that this can be an outdoor activity for people of all ages to enjoy.

“We know that it has been difficult to find quality ways to engage with family members that are also safe given all of the things that are going on in our world today. Our trails are open from dawn until dusk everyday of the year and we love being a spot where families can come and safely gather,” said Melissa Goodwill, Education and Programs Coordinator at Asbury Woods.

