Asbury Woods Nature Center hosts maple syrup class

Asbury Woods gave the community some sweet learning Saturday afternoon.

Asbury Woods hosting a maple syrup production class. They taught all the basics about maple trees, how the syrup was discovered and how to drill for it.

Organizers at today’s event say now is the season to drill for the syrup, but you need to be careful while doing so. They added that this is a well-liked educational class that they offer.

“Being able to produce a delicious product from your own backyard is something I think people find really rewarding and it connects us deeply to nature.” said Kelly Lang, Director of Education at Asbury Woods.

At the end of the class, students were able to take home their own sap collecting kit.