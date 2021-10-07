Asbury Woods Nature Center hosts Scary Creature Feature walking tour

The Asbury Woods Nature Center set the scene for a Halloween tour.

The Scary Creature Feature is a walking tour through the woods and it’s made for kids.

As part of the walk, the kids, some dressed in costumes, get to meet nocturnal animals that may seem scary at first to youngsters.

The educational event is just one way to help keep the Nature Center and trails open and free to the public.

The experience is created just for kids age 3 to seven years ago.

“You will meet several characters along the boardwalk and on our trail. We have a mad, crazy scientist doing some fun experiments. There’s a story time and a treat to take home to feed to the wildlife in your own backyard,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

The event runs through October 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Admission is $7 for Asbury Woods supporting donors. Regular admission is $9. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists