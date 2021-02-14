Asbury Woods participates in Cornell Backyard Bird Count

Cornell University is looking to train people all over the world to keep track of bird migrations.

It’s called the Cornell Backyard Bird Count.

Students attending a class at Asbury Woods are trained in how to keep track of the birds they see in their own back yards.

The university collects the information to look for trends in how and when the birds are migrating.

With a good set of eyes and a smart phone, volunteers can take part either by hiking in their area or even watching from the window.

“There’s an app that helps with identification so you don’t have to carry a bunch of ID books around with you. They have some really good apps so you don’t have to be an expert to be able to do this,” said Steve Wasiesky, Asbury Woods Instructor.

Asbury Woods is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday but is closed during the weekday for winter hours.