Asbury Woods preparing to hold Maple Festival

Sap is flowing for a sweet seasonal event at Asbury Woods.

The annual Maple Festival will take place on April 10 & 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. In preparation of the event, maple syrup is being collected by tapping trees.

Volunteers inside the sugar shack are boiling the sap into pure maple syrup. The maple festival is a chance to pass on traditions and appreciate natures resources.

“We really try and do things throughout the season to highlight the natural beauty of each season, the unique things that happen each season. The Maple Festival is one of those wonderful seasonal things that we can highlight for the community,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director, Asbury Woods.

Pancakes will not be offered this year due to pandemic restrictions.