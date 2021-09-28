Asbury Woods recognizes and awards dedicated volunteers

Volunteers at Asbury Woods are being recognized for their dedication over the past year.

An appreciation event took place on September 28th at Asbury Woods.

This year volunteers spent more than 8,000 hours of their time caring for the woods and helping with educational projects.

Each year two Volunteer of the Year Awards are given to people who go above and beyond with helping.

“We have some really dedicated volunteers and this is just one way throughout the year that we can take a moment to appreciate them and thank them for what they do,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director at Asbury Woods.

400 people can volunteer over the course of a year at Asbury Woods.

