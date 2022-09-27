Asbury Woods recognized its volunteers Tuesday after a full summer of hard work.

Annual awards were given out to volunteers that went above and beyond with their service to the organization, recognizing David Karle, Susannah Poese and the group NeuroRestorative.

There are three categories of awards: Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, and Group Volunteer of the Year.

“We’ll have kids come with their parents if they’re too young to volunteer by themselves, all the way up to retirees in their 90s, who have been volunteering here for 20 plus years. So really it’s heartwarming to us that so many people in the community care about Asbury Woods, care about the work that we do here, and are willing to contribute their time to further our mission,” said Jennifer Farrar, Asbury Woods executive director.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Asbury Woods had 368 volunteers spend nearly 7,500 hours of their time caring for the woods in 2022.