The weather sure doesn’t reflect a winter wonderland, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the winter features Asbury Woods has to offer.

The event boasts all of nature’s beauty Asbury Woods has to offer. The first Winter Wonderland took place two weeks ago and this is the final weekend for the event.

Visitors can walk along the boardwalk of lights, synchronized to holiday music. They can also warm up by the fire with hot chocolate and s’mores and take in the sights of Asbury Woods.