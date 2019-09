There is one place to “bee” this weekend, if you’re interested in bees.

Asbury Woods is holding their Annual Honey Harvest Festival on Saturday.

Besides collecting honey, the festival also teaches visitors about the valuable contributions bees and other pollinators make to the ecology of the planet.

This year’s Honey Harvest Festival at Asbury Woods will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and is a free event open to all ages.

For more information visit Asbury Woods website.