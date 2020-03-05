Asbury Woods to hold ‘Exhibit Animals! Drop-in and Discover’

Asbury Woods has announced they will hold a special “Drop-in and Discover” event.

Part of Asbury Woods’ free, weekly series, they have announced “Exhibit Animals! Drop-in and Discover.”

During the event, exhibit animals will be hopping, running and playing in the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center. People at the event can create an enrichment item for an animal to play/interact with.

“Just like people, the Asbury Woods exhibit animals benefit from active play and stimulating activities to keep their bodies and minds health. This special Drop In and Discover will allow visitors to interact with the exhibit animals, while learning about species native to western PA. We encourage visitors to enjoy an active day at Asbury Woods learning and exploring,” said Kelley Lang, director of education and community programs.

The event will take place Saturday, March 14th from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods.

“Our animals play an integral part in helping us fulfill our mission to inspire a greater sense of environmental awareness, sustainability and stewardship,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director. “The exhibit animals are often the gateway into learning experiences that highlight species native to our state and region, the natural food sources those animals need to survive in the wild and the role we each can play in protecting natural spaces where animals and humans can both thrive.”