The annual Maple Syrup Festival returned to Asbury Woods. On April 2 more than 300 people attended this event.

Even though it has been a cold and snowy weekend, the weather did not stop people from enjoying some delicious maple syrup, especially since April 3 was the final day of the event.

It’s that time of year again for some delicious maple syrup, maple candy, and more.

This has one vendor, Laura Dengler, serving up some sweet treats at her table at the Asbury Woods Maple Syrup Festival.

“My favorite part about being here is just talking to people about pure maple syrup. A lot of times people don’t realize how much hard work it is to make that gallon of maple syrup,” said Laura Dengler, Owner of How Sweet It Is.

Dengler has been making maple syrup for more than 45 years.

“I was married into a family that made maple syrup. So I just carried on the tradition of it and hope someday to get my grandchildren into making maple syrup also,” said Dengler.

The festival has been a staple in the community due to the trees found only in our region.

“We are teaching people about that. We hope they understand how important it is to protect our local and regional resources,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

One family said that one of their favorite parts of the festival was learning the history of making maple syrup through one of the education stations.

“I learned that you can identify a maple tree by the bark. When there is no leaves on it you always look at the maple leaf by the bark is rough at the bottom and smooth at the top. We will remember that now,” said Allison Loker, Erie Resident.

When people leave the vendor station, Dengler wants then to remember one thing from their visit at her sweet treat table.

“I just hope when they leave here at Asbury Woods that they know where their food comes from, and that it is homegrown and comes off from a farm. It’s not just bought in a grocery store,” said Dengler.

According to the executive director, this is one of their biggest events that they hold every year. The director is even pleased with the turn out of people thus far.