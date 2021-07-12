Ascend Climbing to come to downtown Erie in 2023

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation made a big announcement today.

According to CEO John Persinger, Ascend Climbing of Pittsburgh is to be the anchor tenant for the new five story building going in at the corner of 5th and State Streets.

Ascend specializes in providing indoor rock climbing facilities. They also have a climbing facility located in Pittsburgh.

According to Persinger, the Erie facility will take up the first two floors of the new building with a climbing wall extending into a portion of the third floor.

In addition to the climbing wall, Ascend’s facility will include cardiovascular equipment, weights, and yoga and fitness classes.

Construction on the new building is expected to be complete in late 2022.

Ascend Climbing said on their Facebook page that they plan on opening sometime in early 2023.

