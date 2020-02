Today is Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

While several Italian Dioceses have cancelled services over the spread of the coronavirus, the celebration is going strong right here in Erie.

Parishioners at Saint George’s Church attended this morning’s mass. The holiday is one of prayer and fasting. It also marks 40 days until Easter.

Christians across the world will avoid meat today and every Friday until Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 12th this year.