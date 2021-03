An Ashtabula County, Ohio mother will spend the next years in jail after agreeing to a plea deal in the death of her 13-month child.

Kelsie Blankenship was first arrested in October of 2018 for her role in the death of 13-month old Sereniti Sutley.

She pled guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Blankenship’s boyfriend at the time, Joshua Gurto, awaits trial in connection with the toddler’s death and briefly eluding capture