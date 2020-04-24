1  of  2
Ashtabula nursing home hit hard by COVID-19

In Ashtabula County, Ohio, one nursing home has been hit hard by COVID-19.

Saybrook Landing is reporting 20 cases of the coronavirus among its residents and at least six staffers have also tested positive. This is according to a report from the Ashtabula Star Beacon.

The state health department recommended all COVID-19 patients be moved to a separate wing of Saybrook Landing and that all staff members stay in or out of that wing for their entire shift to prevent cross contamination.

The facility reports that it has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

