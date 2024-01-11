The next generation of state troopers may already be in training as high school students.

Students in the public safety academy at the Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus met with Pennsylvania State Trooper recruiter Brian Arrington Thursday.

Arrington shared information about career opportunities and the pathway to becoming a state trooper in Pennsylvania.

Juniors at the school are already learning how to process evidence and earning certification as dispatchers. There is a big demand for recruits.

“A lot of times, the students are very happy when they get information about the police department because it’s sometimes different from what they perceive or what they’ve seen on TV. And to get the actual knowledge and the information they need helps them greatly,” said Arrington.

You can apply to the state police academy at patrooper.com