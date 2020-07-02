Assistance available for residents once weekly unemployment benefits end at month’s end

The state is reminding residents that there is assistance available once the federal weekly unemployment benefits end at the end of the month.

The week ending Saturday, July 25th will be the final claim week for the additional $600 unemployment federal payments.

In order to continue helping with financial assistance, the state will offer different programs. The state also received approval to administer benefits created specifically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

