Assistant history professor creates Holocaust database to remind students of the horrific events of the Holocaust

An associate professor of history at Penn State Behrend came up with a way to remind students to not forget the importance of knowing the horrific events of the Holocaust.

Associate Professor of History Amy Carney teamed up with the Arolsen Archives that is based out of Germany to contribute to the “Long Night of the Digital Memorial.”

Students of Penn State Behrend had the chance to see the names of 30,000 Jews who were sent to the Dachau Concentration Camp.

According to Carney, she found a nationwide survey that at least two thirds of young adults did not know about the Holocaust, so it inspired her to dive deeper into the events with her class.

“But to take an individual document, say this was a person here’s a name, here’s a date of birth, here’s a place where this person lived and that personalizes the experience in those individual stories always are really meaningful and impactful to students,” said Amy Carney, Assistant History Professor at Penn State Behrend.

Carney is looking forward to coming up with ways for her class to learn more about the events that took place in Germany during World War II.

