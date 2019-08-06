Associated Press puts Erie in the national spotlight regarding President Trump and race relations

Erie is once again in the national spotlight, and this time that includes one of our own.

WJET and Fox 66 assignment editor Scott Bremner is featured in a national piece from the Associated Press on President Trump and race relations.

Bremner is included because he hosts a talk radio show on Jet 1400 a.m., which has dealt extensively with how the President’s reactions have fueled the race debate.

The A.P. came to Erie, because it is a traditionally democratic area that supported the President in 2016.