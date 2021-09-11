Association for Great Lakes Maritime History holds conference at Blasco Library

It’s been a day long Maritime History lesson on Erie’s Bayfront.

The Association for Great Lakes Maritime History held their 2021 conference at the Blasco Library.

This year’s event was hosted by the Flagship Niagara League and Erie Maritime Museum.

The region’s nautical past was in the spotlight for this event.

The speakers included a man who has discovered more than 200 shipwrecks.

Another topic at this conference was the status of the Great Lake Sanctuary Applications, including one from Erie County.

The conference was open to the public.

