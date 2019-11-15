Association of Fundraising Professionals celebrate Philanthropy Day with luncheon

More than 150 people making their way to the Lake Shore Country Club for a special luncheon.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals hosting their annual National Philanthropy Day. This event recognizes individuals and organizations for their contributions to countless charities and causes in Northwest Pennsylvania.

The Erie community celebrating philanthropists from the Erie Day School, Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern PA and many more. The award for “Outstanding Philanthropist” went to Andrew J. Conner.

“We’re excited to be here in Erie celebrating are community participants that have shown generosity through the art of making their mark in our community. ” said Kelly Stolar, Chapter President of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

There are more than 100 Association of Fundraising Professionals chapters across North America with nearly 50,000 participating