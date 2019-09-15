Association of Retired Pennsylvania State Troopers holds banquet with Tom Ridge as keynote speaker

The Association of Retired Pennsylvania State Troopers held a banquet this evening at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The event helps the officers get together after several years and catch up. With so many former officers in the building, the room was filled with decades of police experience and stories.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was the featured speaker this evening. Some of the retired officers were on his executive detail.

“When we lived in the Governor’s residence, the executive detail group within the PSP, they basically had a 24-hour presence,” Ridge said. “They’re like family and some of them still call.”

The event was funded by several groups including the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association