Assumption Greek Orthodox Church hosts take-out only fish fry

A traditional timeline for a local church means a fish fry Friday observance of Lent in Millcreek.

The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church held a take-out only fish fry that also featured loss of other Greek delicacies.

Following the Julian calendar, the Orthodox Lent occurs a month later than western churches.

The church will continue the sales on Fridays, with Good Friday landing on April 30th.

A volunteer pointing out that while a lot has changed over the last year, some things are still a given.

“The dinners are always well attended and COVID has changed some of the process with take out. We’ve created a streamline process for people to enjoy the delicious food and it really helps support the church, which is wonderful. We can’t thank the community enough.” said Dimitri Nacopoulos.

Easter falls on Sunday, May 1st for the Greek Orthodox faith this year.