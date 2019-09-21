Astrochef issues recalls of pub style entrees

Astrochef LLC has issued a frozen chicken pub style entree recall.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food Safety (USDA), Astrochef LLC., a Rockwall, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 11,475 pounds of frozen chicken pub style entrees labeled as beef pub style entrees due to misbranding and undeclared allergens .

20-oz. retail cartons containing two portions of “Marie Callender’s PUB STYLE STEAK & ALE were produced on June 18, 2019 and have been recalled.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 46299” on the product packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

USDA advises the public to check any products in their freezer. If found, do not consume. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at (866) 213-1245. You can find out more information about current food recalls on USDA’s website.