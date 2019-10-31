Astronomy Department Chair at Harvard University Friday’s featured speaker at Global Summit XI

Global Summit XI continues tomorrow with a featured speaker from Harvard University.

Dr. Avi Loeb, Chair of the Astronomy Department at Harvard University, will be Friday’s speaker. Friday’s event will take place at the McGarvey Commons at Penn State Behrend.

Dr. Loeb will speak on “Extraterrestrial Life: Are we alone?” Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1st.

Coming up in Week 2 of the Global Summit: