Astronomy Department Chair at Harvard University Friday’s featured speaker at Global Summit XI

Global Summit XI continues tomorrow with a featured speaker from Harvard University.
Dr. Avi Loeb, Chair of the Astronomy Department at Harvard University, will be Friday’s speaker. Friday’s event will take place at the McGarvey Commons at Penn State Behrend.
Dr. Loeb will speak on “Extraterrestrial Life: Are we alone?” Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1st.
Coming up in Week 2 of the Global Summit:
- Monday,
Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Gannon University’s Yehl Ballroom, 124 W. Seventh St.,
Erie, PA:
- An Evening with Chuck Hagel, the former U.S. Defense Secretary in the Obama administration, moderated by the inaugural Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge.
- Wednesday,
Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Gannon University’s Yehl Ballroom, 124 W. Seventh St.,
Erie, PA:
- Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who will present: The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President.
- Thursday,
Nov. 7 at 7: 30 p.m. at Gannon University’s Hammermill Center, South Park Row/
Peach Street:
- An Evening with George Will, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post and author of the bestselling The Conservative Sensibility.