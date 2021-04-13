At least 150 migrant children expected to arrive in Erie Tuesday

The decision for migrant children to be housed in Erie has the greenlight.

Federal officers are in town, guarding and preparing the Pennsylvania International Academy.

Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from outside the facility with more on this story as it continues to develop.



The building located off Oliver Road is going to be home to at least 150 immigrant children. The kids coming here will be under the age of 12, who have crossed into the United States without their parents.

The Department of Health and Human services telling us the academy will act as an emergency intake site in the near future, and provide shelter for children with the potential capacity of 648 beds.