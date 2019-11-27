At least four people without a home for Thanksgiving after fire breaks out at Tanglewood Apartments

At least four people in Millcreek Township will be without a home for Thanksgiving.

This comes after a fire broke out in their first floor apartment at Tanglewood Apartments.

It is still an active scene, but initial calls for the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Belle Valley Fire Chief, once they arrived on scene they were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Right now, it is unknown what caused the fire, but the department believes it started in the bottom floor apartment that they say is home to a mother and three children.

It is unknown at this time if any other of the surrounding apartments face unlivable damage.

Three different fire departments responded to the fire. Those include Belle Valley, Kearsarge, and the Erie Fire Department.

At this time, the departments are still on the scene evacuating the building.