One person dead following Thursday afternoon rollover accident in Waterford

One person is dead following a rollover accident Thursday afternoon in Waterford. That’s according to Erie County 911.

Another patient has been transported to the hospital.

Emergency crews from Perry Hi-Way Hose and Stancliff Hose Company received the call around 3:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police tells JET 24 Action News that there were two people in the car going northbound. The vehicle swerved, hit the guard rail and went over into an embankment and rolled over several times.

Traffic was also backed up heading south on Peach Street.

Multiple fire departments including Perry Hi-Way Hose Company and Stancliff Hose Company, Pennsylvania State Police, and a STAT MedEvac helicopter was called to the scene.