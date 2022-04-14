(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $10,000-reward is being offered for information about a 2019 fatal apartment building explosion in Clearfield.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the responsible party.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the explosion occurred on Oct. 4, 2019, at 327 E. Market St. in Clearfield. The incident was caused by the deployment of an explosive device. Shanna Carlson, an apartment resident, was killed by the explosion.

Investigating agencies are Clearfield Police, Lawrence Township Police, Altoona County Fire Marshal’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the ATF.

Anyone with information can contact the ATF at (888) 283-8477 (ATF-TIPS). Information also can be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov, or submitted through the ATF’s website. Tips also can be made anonymously through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 472-8477 (4PA-TIPS) or online.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.