Athena Erie holds gender gap panel discussion

Athena Erie is helping women make a difference within their professions.

More than 60 guests gathered for the Athena Speaks series that focused on gender gaps.

Guests heard from four women speakers in a panel discussion about the importance of women in STEM fields.

Panelists also spoke about personal experiences and how they broke through the gender gaps within their professions.

The goal of the event is to motivate women to reach success within their professions.

“We want our organizations that are here to walk away understanding that they have to change their practices, they have to think differently, they have to look at women differently and what they can provide to their company,” said Lina Stevenson, CEO, Athena Erie.

Athena organizers are already planning for next year’s series.