Athena Powerlink recipients announced

March is Women’s History Month and there is no better way to celebrate women than empowering them through showing their potential as leaders in the community.

The 2020 Athena Erie Powerlink panel recipients were announced during a press conference today.

They are Sarah Purvis, Alice DeGeorge and Jennifer Minski.

“I’m excited for anything that happens. We’ve been very successful, so obliviously keep that going. Anything we can do as far as growth in our community, I’m all for it,” said Jennifer Minski, owner, Pop Luck.

Each recipient will have a year-long panel of professionals helping them grow in their businesses and leadership.