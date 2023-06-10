The U.S. Open Footbag Championship took place at Perry Square Saturday.

This is the first-time footbag’s premier U.S. event is coming to Erie.

The championship features freestyle and net play. There are categories for all skill levels with men’s, women’s and open divisions.

The championship was unable to run due to the pandemic and this is the first year that they are bringing it back.

The co – director of the tournament tells us that a lot of training goes into a sport like this.

“Because it’s kind of an underground sport we actually have to travel eight to 12 hours to get to our nearest destinations for competitors. Chicago, New York, Montreal, Canada we have all three representing here today and all different aspects of the sport of footbag,” said Anthony Ritz, co-director of the U.S. Open Footbag Tournament.

For more information on Footbag Erie, you can visit their website here or their Facebook page.