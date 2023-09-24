Athletes gathered in Fairview in support of the Erie Cancer Wellness Center.

The Erie Duathlon was held Sunday morning at Pleasant Ridge Park. It’s an inaugural event intended to raise funds for the Erie Cancer Wellness Center while also celebrating the organization’s one-year anniversary.

More than 130 participants took to the course running a 5k, biking a 20k and finishing with another 5k run. Participants could either complete the course solo or as a two-person relay.

“We’re really excited of all the community support. We have people that came in from Buffalo, Philadelphia, pittsburgh, cleveland, all around the region to participate, and it’s a great start to what will be an annual event for us,” said Kregg Heenan, race director.

The duathlon also aimed to heighten awareness of the Erie Cancer Wellness Center. The center offers free non-medical services to cancer patients and their families

The center is located at 2212 West 15th Street in Erie.