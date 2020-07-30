Athletes, Parents and Coaches react to PIAA moving forward with high school sports

Some questions have been answered just weeks before kids head back to school. This comes after the PIAA made the decision to move forward with high school sports.

High schools across the commonwealth are getting the green light for a fall sports season.

Andrew Brown, a cross country runner at Cathedral Prep, says that he ready for his senior season.

“I think it’s a good idea as long as there are proper protocols, if they have us wearing masks and stuff and competing and social distancing and I’m really looking forward to doing it.” Brown said.

This comes after the PIAA passes “Return to Competition Guidelines.” and the board also approved a motion allowing districts to begin fall sports at a later date as a safety measure.

“We all understand that, if we have a season, it’s going to look very different from anything we’ve ever seen before. I think everybody understands that and I think, at this point, we’re just hoping for some opportunity to compete.” said Therese Brown, a cross country coach at Villa Maria.

The idea of fall sports taking place still raises multiple questions, especially as kids return back to the classroom.

Mike Mischler, the head football coach at Cathedral Prep, tells JET 24 Action News that while players are ready to have a season, they’ll have to take practices and games day by day.

“At the end of the day, it’s about these kids and them having the opportunity to do what they love to do and keep them healthy, mentally and physically. This has been hard on so many people.” Micscher said.

The Cathedral Prep football team is also taking precautions, by taking temperatures and asking players to bring their own water bottles to practice.

The PIAA will meet again on August 26th, two days before the start of the football season to revise shortened schedules and have a better update on how schools and districts are handling COVID-19.