AT&T announces new expanded broadband for a number of communities including new sites in Erie

Visitors to Presque Isle State Park could soon have a new service available, cell service that is.

AT&T is announcing an expanded broadband for a number of communities including new sites in Erie.

In a company statement, AT&T is promising that Erie’s new sites will increase connections in the City of Erie, Presque Isle Bay, and for Presque Isle State Park.

The entrance way to Presque Isle at the foot of the hill has been a long time trouble spot for coverage that the new updates could help resolve.