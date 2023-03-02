(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Mobile coverage provider AT&T has announced a new site is up and running in Erie to improve coverage.

The company recently added a “mobile broadband” site with the hopes of improving coverage at capacity along East 26th Street, the Bayfront Connector and Buffalo Road.

The site also brings Band 14 coverage to the area. Band 14 is a network that’s for government and emergency uses. It works specifically with FirstNet (First Responder Network Authority). In an emergency, Band 14 can be cleared and locked so that it’s only accessible to FirstNet subscribers. When it’s not being used for first responders, it’s used for AT&T customer coverage and capacity.

“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our mobile broadband network in counties and communities across the Commonwealth to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders throughout Pennsylvania,” said David Kerry, president of AT&T Pennsylvania. “These investments add to the quality of life, commercial vitality, innovative spirit and economic competitiveness of the state.”

A company announcement about the added coverage notes that more than $1 billion was invested in AT&T networks throughout Pennsylvania from 2019 to 2021.