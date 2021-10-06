AT&T service restored to local customers following damage from 10th and State manhole fire

According to a representative at AT&T, wireless service has been restored to customers in Erie PA.

Local AT&T customers lost service following a fire in a utility manhole that took place on 10th and State on September 28th.

The fire in the utility manhole damaged crucial equipment for the company which resulted in the loss of service for customers.

The representative stated that the company apologizes for any inconvenience that this may have caused.

