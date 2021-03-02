An attempt to change some of the zoning rules in Summit Township runs into a snag after some residents push back.

The proposed changes would affect business, commercial and residential zoning.

The township’s current zoning ordinance is nearly 29 years old.

Concerns over the possible zoning changes arose after residents voiced their concerns that the township supervisors weren’t being as transparent enough about the changes.

“I understand zoning having worked in it for two decades, but most people don’t. What they don’t realize is their zoning districts are being changed and that will dramatically affect the use of their property and they weren’t even aware,” said Nancy Agostine, Summit Township Resident.

Supervisors decided to table the ordinance. The next meeting is scheduled for March 15th.