Attempted homicide charges against Erie man dropped after victim, witnesses fail to appear in court

Attempted homicide charges are dropped against 41-year-old Jerrett Beason.

Beason was accused of firing gunshots at a woman on New Year’s Day.

The incident happening in the 600 block of Wallace Street after Beason allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a woman.

According to the Erie County District Attorneys Office, the charges against Beason were dropped Thursday after the victim and witnesses failed to appear for a court hearing for the fourth time.

