Charges of attempted homicide have been dropped against 41-year old Jarrett Beason.

Beason was accused of firing gunshots at a woman back on January 1, 2021.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Wallace Street after Beason allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a female.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the charges against Beason were dropped on Thursday after the victim and witnesses failed to appear for a court hearing for the fourth time.