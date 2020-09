A 25-year-old man was back in court this afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Jason Miller appeared in front of Judge John Mead.

Miller is accused of shooting a man in the abdomen on March 14th.

Miller currently faces attempted homicide and other related charges.

This shooting took place after Miller told another man he was down on his luck and then asked him for money.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital that night.

Miller was identified through a photo lineup.