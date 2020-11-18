Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Chase & Accident









An attempted traffic stop by Erie Police turns into a chase ending with four people being taken to the hospital.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Erie Police attempted to make a traffic stop near East 12th and Parade streets when the vehicle took off.

According to police, they headed east on 12th street, turning off their lights…

When they got to the intersection of East 12th and Franklin Avenue, they did not stop, plowing through fencing and going over an embankment onto the Wabtec property. The vehicle landed on it’s roof.

Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on any charges in the incident at this time.

A similar accident happened, in the same location back in July.