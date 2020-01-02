Attempts to identify body of woman found on shore in Presque Isle still ongoing

After attempts to identify the body of a woman found floating near the shoreline of Presque Isle over the holidays failed, the Erie County Coroners Office will now attempt to ID the woman through fingerprints.

The woman is believed to be between 60 and 70-years-old. She was discovered floating near the East Pier by a hunter on December 26th.

There was no identification found on the body at the time of discovery.

After discussions with the Erie City Mission and other homeless organizations came up empty, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said they will now depend on a fingerprint ID.