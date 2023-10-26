The Jefferson Educational Society (JES) has began its three-week Global Summit with a lineup of researchers, writers and presenters.

For the event’s 15th year, there are 14 events with 19 different speakers.

The society has partnered with Gannon University to feature students learning next to experts. Thursday afternoon, urbanist Richard Florida and Bruce Katz held a discussion at the Yehl Ballroom at the university.

They touched on the topic of “The Future of the American City.”

“Of course that matters so much for Erie, Pennsylvania; a place that is planning its future, trying to do so thoughtfully. Who better to learn from than Richard Florida and Bruce Katz,” said Ben Speggen, vice president of the Jefferson Educational Society.

For a full list of future events you can visit the Jefferson Educational Society’s website.