Attorney for defendant charged in Wendy’s shooting death wants case moved out of town

The attorney for a murder defendant charged in a high profile shooting death says his client cannot get a fair trial.

20-year old Markese Lampley is accused of shooting a Wendy’s employee to death during an attempted robbery in January.

The shooting caused hundreds of people to wait in line at the restaurant to order after Wendy’s announced that proceeds would go to the victim’s family.

Attorney Bruce Sandmeyer said that the coverage of the case makes it impossible to get a fair trial for Lampley here.

Attorney Sandmeyer is asking that the trial be moved out of town or have an out of town jury.