Attorney for man charged in Edinboro Wendy’s fatal shooting asks for trial to be moved

The attorney for a murder defendant charged in a high profile shooting death at an Edinboro Wendy’s says his client can’t get a fair trial here.

20-year-old Markese Lampley is accused of shooting a Wendy’s employee to death during an attempted robbery in January.

The shooting caused hundreds of people to wait in line at the restaurant to order after Wendy’s announced that proceeds would go to the victim’s family.

Attorney Bruce Sandmeyer has now gone to court saying the coverage of the case makes it impossible to get a fair trial for Lampley here.

He is asking that the trial be moved out of town or to have an out of town jury brought here.