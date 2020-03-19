Attorney General Josh Shapiro addresses COVID-19 price gouging scams

With the COVID-19 outbreak comes many scams. One of the most popular scams developed during the COVID-19 scare is price gouging.

Price gouging is when a seller increases the price of an item making it unreasonably high. As items are flying off the shelves during the scare, sellers are marking up essential items.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the act is not only wrong, it is illegal.

“We’re seeing more and more price gouging when it comes to cleaning supplies. Hand sanitizer, masks, and other things like, and again as I said, we’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to do everything we can to protect Pennsylvania consumers.” Shapiro said.

When you see this act happening, you can report it by sending an email to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.com so you and others do not fall victim.

